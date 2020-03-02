🔥Liar series 2: The return of a whodunnit where nothing is as it seems in eerie Essex🔥

Sometimes you wonder if writers feel a duty of care for their fictional brainspawn. Case in point: poor Laura Nielson.

About five million viewers tuned in to watch Joanne Froggatt’s first stricken, then vengeful English teacher. She was abused, disabused and wholly disbelieved in the first season of this twisty-turny Broadchurch-adjacent ITV drama. Drama indeed. Guess what? The tide doesn’t turn on this haunting Essex coastline. She’s going through the ringer again.

A little fog might have lapped at lapsed memory banks since 2017, when this Williams brothers (Harry and Jack, the producers behind Fleabag and Rellik) whodunnit had its first run in the hazy southeast coast sun (moody shots abound, again).

So, to recap. The fallout of Laura’s date with handsome surgeon Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) saw the former accuse the latter of both drugging and raping her; the latter denying it. Friends, police, viewers — all rounded on Laura. What a twist it would be if Andrew was innocent, no?

The second series doesn’t lack for twists and turns (Two Brothers Pictures for ITV)

Flighty opinion columns were half-winched to flutter puffily at a society who never, ever believe the man could be victim (at one point, the show even leant towards the notion that Laura had a murky past in destroying her lovers’ reputations). Hogwash, it transpired.

The truth (on screen) came out: Laura’s account was verbatim, and all the more awful for it. Then things got a bit silly. Gruffudd’s Earlham revealed himself before our eyes into a dark, smirking monster, while Laura set out to set him up, drugging him, kidnapping him, failing to bump him off. But someone did. Via a canoe. Again, silly.

Series two opens with a murder investigation (Two Brothers Pictures for ITV)

Series two washes in where we left off: Andrew, dead, his throat slit in an Essex marsh. Monster slain. It is, frankly, one of the most striking crime scenes I’ve seen on telly, the camera hanging mournfully over a dusky marshland lit up by police halogen lamps. Accidental Renaissance masterpiece, perhaps.

New questions abound because they have to. Who killed Andrew? Whodunwhodidit? Did we really, truly need a second roll on Liar’s dice? Raison d’être, not atmosphere, is the problem.

Motive for the sake of motive animates this battered clutch of characters. Yes, the liminal seaside is a spooky spot to linger. Yes, the new-in-town, nicotine-gum pulverising, leather-jacket rocking DI Karen Renton (Katherine Kelly) adds a bit of coil and spring to this new chase. She’s got questions that need answering. “If you throw someone off balance, they tend to drop things,” she says (on loan from the Metropolitan Police, she smacks of a DFL attitude). What things?

A plot, maybe. You feel that this will be about closure, a service series to the women whose lives were trampled and traduced by Andrew’s terrible crimes. We don’t get off to a good start. “I wanted Andrew to suffer,” admits Laura, protesting her innocence. “When I found out he was dead I was relieved.”

My money, though, is on the 16-year-old son, seen imploding as police tell him of his father’s crimes in a flashback. There’s plenty of scope for this thriller to pick its winding way to a resounding denouement through the marshland. For now, it feels like we’re following our own footprints, borne ceaselessly back against the tide.

Liar is on ITV, tonight at 9pm