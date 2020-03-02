🔥Liar on ITV: 7 theories on what is to come in season two🔥

Liar’s second season picks up in the aftermath of the shocking finale twist from season one: the murder of serial rapist Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd).

Episode one saw the arrival of Detective Inspector Karen Renton, whose ruthless pursuit of justice saw the arrest of Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) for Andrew’s murder.

Meanwhile, Laura’s sister Katy is in crisis after the discovery of her affair, and Andrew’s son Luke appeared to make an attempt on his own life.

What was DI Renton’s reason to suspect Laura? Did she actually have anything to do with Andrew’s death? And what will happen to Luke? Take a look at the most gripping theories on what the rest of season two could have in store…

1. Andrew killed himself

Before Andrew’s death was revealed at the end of series one, his diabolical past began to catch up to him as Laura found solid evidence of his history as a serial rapist.

He made his own son cover for him – therefore making him complicit in his crimes – and fled the town, disappearing for three weeks.

Could it be that Andrew took his own life? Killing himself seems drastic – but in Liar, normal people are driven to drastic measures by drastic circumstances. Perhaps the remorseless Andrew knew his death would put Laura under suspicion, and chose to end his life as a way to hurt her even further.

2. Or… his son killed him

How far does that proverbial apple fall from the tree?

Luke Earlham played a fairly minor role in season one, acting as a sort of moral conscience for Andrew, or a way for the viewer to understand the level of Andrew’s duplicity. But the end of season one drove a wedge between father and son as Andrew’s true colours were revealed.

As he became implicated in Andrew’s lies, and was confronted with the truth that his father had assaulted multiple women, Luke may have been driven to hurt his own father.

It seems unlikely that he’d be able to overpower his father, let alone perform such a deliberate act of violence such as slitting his throat. But this is Liar we’re talking about, where everyone has surprises up their sleeves.

Luke’s attempt on his life seems like the action of a child severely traumatised by the revelation that his father is a criminal – but could he be carrying a guilty conscience as well?

3. Or… Laura killed Andrew

Honestly, we really don’t think the show would go there. Character wise, it doesn’t make any sense; Laura’s certainly behaved drastically, but she’s smart enough to know that this would destroy her life.

Then again, maybe that’s why it’d be the ultimate twist. She certainly has the strongest motivation to take Andrew’s life.

4. Laura wins compensation/becomes mayor/moves to New Zealand

Laura has been treated nothing but unfairly throughout the duration of Liar; assaulted, accused of lying, and now, in the opening of season two, under suspicion for Andrew’s murder.

That’s a huge amount of stress and trauma for one person to undergo, especially considering at the beginning, Laura was just a good teacher with a big heart, looking for love. Even when she was crossing ethical lines, like breaking into Andrew’s mother’s house, she was doing it in the pursuit of justice for herself and Andrew’s other victims.

What we’re saying is: it feels like Laura is overdue some good karma. The police failed to help her through the entire first season, and are now actively hurting her. Once Andrew’s real killer is revealed (and it’s presumably not Laura), she’ll surely be owed some sort of financial compensation, and professional guidance to help her through her trauma.

We’d then hope that given she’s the only person in this town who seems to prioritise the pursuit of the truth and bringing abusers to justice, we hope she’d get recognition for that in the form of a major promotion to principal, or perhaps mayor, or Prime Minister.

Or, she takes a well-deserved break and moves to New Zealand, meets a handsome Kiwi and settles down in the wild, where she can kayak through beautiful fjords to her heart’s content. It’s what she deserves.

5. Laura will become involved with Liam

Laura’s sister Katy was having an affair with Laura’s ex, Tom, which tore her life apart at the end of season one when the affair was discovered. Now estranged from her husband, children and sister, Katy is more alone than ever.

When Laura comes under suspicion for Andrew’s murder, she’s left with just one person to turn to – Liam, her brother in law. No longer trusting of her sister, she’ll have to depend on Liam to help her out of her dire situation.

It wouldn’t be the most imaginative plotline, but we can see these two vulnerable people finding comfort in each other in desperate circumstances – and it’d definitely stir up the drama even more than we thought possible.

6. DI Renton has an ulterior motive

Katherine Kelly joins Liar’s second season as Detective Inspector Karen Renton, and her character’s arrival is sure to upend the fates of a number of people in the town.

Kelly told Standard Online that DI Renton is career-driven and ruthless in her pursuit of the truth; she makes snap decisions that shock the local police force.

But is DI Renton really looking for answers here, or is she driven by a personal vendetta? We wonder whether her one-track-mind approach will only seek to further divide the community, and drive someone else to drastic measures – which leads us to…

7. Someone else will get killed

With Andrew’s killer on the loose, could someone else be in danger? As tonight’s premiere revealed, Andrew roped in an accomplice, Oliver Graham, before he disappeared, meaning there may be other guilty parties still out there.

This is a reach, we’ll admit, but could Andrew’s killer be some sort of vigilante trying to track down criminals and kill them? And does that mean that people who helped Andrew along the way are now in danger themselves?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Liar airs on Mondays on ITV at 9pm.