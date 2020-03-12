Liam Gallagher’s old cottage, is for sale in Vale of Health bordering Hampstead Village.

The rocker and his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther now live in an apartment in the next-door north London village of Highgate.

The ex-Oasis singer lived in the two-bedroom cottage from 2006 to 2010, selling to the current owners in 2014, the year after the collapse of his marriage to All Saints singer Nicole Appleton.

Across the ground floor is a bright, spacious open-plan reception room with wooden floors and a fireplace, leading out to a patio terrace. Upstairs is the master en-suite bedroom, plus the second bedroom and separate bathroom.

If you fancy a summer cottage in a quiet spot, the property is listed for sale with Savills at £1.65 million.

Liam Gallagher’s old Hampstead oasis — and other A-list pads…