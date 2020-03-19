🔥Liam Gallagher calls for 'one-off' Oasis charity reunion gig once coronavirus crisis 'put to bed'🔥

Liam Gallagher has called for Oasis to reform for a “one-off” charity gig “once this is put to bed,” in an apparent reference to the coronavirus crisis.

The singer said that after the concert he and his former bandmate and brother Noel could then “then go back to our amazing solo careers”.

He said that the performance could take place “once this is put to bed”. This will be seen as a reference to Covid-19 outbreak that has swept across the world.

In a tweet, Liam added: “What we saying, we having it or what.”

Liam: we having it, or what? (PA)

Liam and Noel have been locked in a war of words since their acrimonious split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Noel, 52, has released music under his High Flying Birds moniker while Liam, 47, has recorded solo albums under his own name.

He previously told the Big Issue that every tweet from his brother, who he described as a “moron”, is a “nail in the coffin” of hopes about Oasis reforming.