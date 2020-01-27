🔥Liam Boyce downs Rangers with debut goal for Hearts🔥

Liam Boyce wrecked Steven Gerrard’s Rangers milestone as the new Hearts striker’s debut goal sealed a 2-1 win at Tynecastle.

Ryan Kent thought he had got the party started for Ibrox boss Gerrard on his 100th game in charge of the Light Blues with an opener just after half-time.

But it was Jambos manager Daniel Stendel who was left smiling at the end as he finally claimed his first Ladbrokes Premiership victory at the seventh attempt.

First new Gorgie skipper Steven Naismith punished his old side as he levelled, with Boyce then sealing a dream 24 hours since completing his £150,000 move from Burton with the winner.

The defeat was a bitter blow for Rangers’ title hopes as they dropped five points behind Celtic, albeit with a game in hand.

But Hearts’ win and performance will fire belief that they can fight their way to survival as they claw themselves to within a point of Hamilton.

Boyce went straight into the Hearts team while there was also a debut for on-loan Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick.