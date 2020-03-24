🔥LGBT activist 'who fell victim to virus was a joy to be around'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Tributes were paid today to a LGBT activist who died after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus symptoms.

Paul Quigley was taken to University Hospital Lewisham on March 11 suffering from breathing difficulties.

His condition worsened and he died on Friday. Friends said he had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Mr Quigley, of Lewisham, was a member of the Lewisham LGBT Forum and worked with a number of community organisations promoting LGBT rights. He was in his late forties.

Fellow activist Mark Healey, who knew Mr Quigley for 20 years, said: “I chatted to him when he first went in and made arrangements to speak to him the following day.

“But unbeknownst to me that night his condition worsened. The next day, he was sedated and put on a ventilator.”

Mr Healey, who launched the 17-24-30 National Hate Crime Awareness Week in memory of victims of the 1999 nail bombings, said his friend was “a joy to be around”.

He added: “He was such a lovely guy with loads of friends a sharp witty sense of humour and beaming smile.

“He loved his beard but shaved it off for charity at one point.”

Argyris Georgopoulos, a promoter for the Beefmince club night at The Royal Vauxhall Tavern, said Mr Quigley “loved a party.

“We were devastated to hear the news of his passing. He was polite, kind and much loved by our community.”