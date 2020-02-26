🔥Leyton stabbing: First picture of woman, 35, killed in east London home🔥

This is the first picture of a woman who was stabbed to death at a home in east London.

Li Qing Wang was found with multiple stab injuries at an address on Magnolia Close on Tuesday.

Police and paramedics scrambled to the scene at around 11.50am, but were unable to save her.

A spokesman for Met Police said that they are confident the victim is Mrs Wang, although a formal identification is yet to take place.

A post-mortem is scheduled for later this week.

The crime scene in Magnolia Close (NIGEL HOWARD)

A man, aged 54, who was also inside the property, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine has now made an appeal to Mrs Wang’s family, friends and members of her local community to come forward with information.

DCI Considine said: “To understand why this tragic incident occurred I would urge anyone that knew the victim well and had insight into her domestic situation to contact my team.

“At this time we are not looking for any further suspects, and are working hard to piece the evidence together – I believe Mrs Wang’s friends can help us achieve that.”

A woman was found stabbed in a residential address (NIGEL HOWARD ©)

He added: “For those who would like to speak to us but whose first language is not English, we will arrange an interpreter. We would like to thank everyone who has so far spoken with officers and assisted the investigation in its early stages.

“This is the worst of times for Mrs Wang’s family and loved ones and we will continue to provide specialist support.”

Anyone with information can call the Operation Sandford incident room on 020 8345 3865 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.