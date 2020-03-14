Leyton Orient are not going to let coronavirus get in between their fans and a weekend of football.

With elite football in the UK suspended until April 3, all fixtures in the Premier League and EFL have been postponed.

While the Covid-19 pandemic obviously presents concerns beyond the sporting world, fans of football and beyond are now facing the prospect of weeks without the escapism sport offers in an alread-difficult time.

Leyton Orient had been scheduled to play Bradford on Saturday, but that League Two fixture was of course postponed.

However, Orient took a left-field approach to providing fans with some Saturday drama: Football Manager.

Sport Interactive’s hugely popular management simulator has taken on a life of its own over the years, and Orient have now turned to their fans – literally.

Orient put out a tweet on Saturday morning which read: “First day on the job!

“Today’s match against @officialbantams may have been postponed in real life but it’s game day on @FootballManager and we need help!”

Supporters have been invited to vote for who should start, along with formations and tactics, as well as making live decisions during the simulated game.

With plenty of fans likely to be firing up their own FM saves, it appears as though Orient are no different.

Football Manager’s Twitter account wished Orient well, tweeting: “Best of luck, guys”, to which Orient replied: “Time for the fans to step up!”