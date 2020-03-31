🔥Leyton Orient to give NHS staff 100 free tickets to every home game next season🔥

Leyton Orient will be offering 100 free tickets to NHS staff at every home game next season.

The League Two club have taken the decision to pay tribute to NHS staff working to stop the current outbreak of coronavirus.

“As a club we cannot thank enough the simply incredible work from the dedicated NHS staff and carers,” said Orient chief executive Danny Macklin.

“This small gesture will hopefully allow local NHS staff to enjoy a game of football at The Breyer Group Stadium, and we can’t wait to welcome them along.”

NHS staff are among those who can already benefit from discounted match tickets at Orient this season and discounted rates on their 2020-21 Season Cards.

As a thank you for their work, Orient are also allowing all members of the emergency services, NHS staff, armed forces and Waltham Forest Council employees to purchase match tickets or 2020/21 Season Cards at a concession rate for the rest of the campaign.