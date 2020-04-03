🔥Leyton Orient furlough 'virtually all club staff' due to coronavirus shutdown🔥

Leyton Orient have announced that “virtual all club staff” have been placed on furlough due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A club statement read: “Following extensive discussions between the board, the decision has been made as a club to make full use of the government furlough scheme.

“In simple terms, virtually all staff members will be put on a temporary leave of absence – with 80% of their wages (up to the cap) being fulfilled by the government.

“Furthermore, the Club, along with the majority of EFL Clubs are in continued dialogue with the authorities including the PFA (Professional Footballers Association)

“This difficult decision has been taken in order to best protect the club financially, as we continue in a period of unprecedented uncertainty.

“The Club is very committed to its much-valued staff and players and wants to give them as much certainty as possible, and will therefore be taking the further step of paying the remaining salaries above the cap for the months of March and April.

“The Club will be assessing the situation as things develop and will continue to act with the well-being of staff at heart.

“We appreciate these are tough and concerning times for virtually every business across the world, and Leyton Orient are no different,” said Chief Executive Danny Macklin.

“The longer we are unable to play games, especially in front of a crowd, sell non-matchday events, the bigger the impact could potentially be on the game and Clubs.”

“We are working very closely with the EFL, the PFA and LMA to follow the required process with regards to the Club’s playing staff.”

