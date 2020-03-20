🔥Leyton Orient FIFA 20 UltimateQuaranTeam idea is 'genius', says manager Ross Embleton🔥

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton has hailed the club staff for their efforts in launching the UltimateQuaranTeam tournament.

The O’s have gathered 128 professional clubs from across the globe – each with one representative – for a Fifa 20 tournament to keep fans entertained during the coronavirus postponement.

The competition, made possible by Orient media staff Luke Lambourne and Dan Walker, will also raise funds for Football League clubs who run into financial hardship during the pandemic – with elite football in England postponed until at least April 30.

“The Quarantine Cup has gone through the roof and it’s important to acknowledge our two media boys, Dan and Luke, have only been working together for two weeks, so to come up with this idea is genius,” Embleton told Sky Sports News.

“I know it has created a huge amount of interest and so far the Quarantine Cup has pulled together an extra 23,000 followers or something along those lines.

128 teams are set to take part in the virtual competition (Leyton Orient/Twitter (https://twitter.com/leytonorientfc))

“The idea escalated as a small tournament and now there are 128 teams and there is a possibility of streaming it.

“I know my little boy is excited to watch our goalkeeper Sam Sargeant perform for us. I think it is a fantastic idea and keeps everyone’s football interest going in some way.”

The tournament is set to start on Sunday, with Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend and Brighton’s Neal Maupay also taking part.

Like most clubs, Orient are now facing the challenge of having to keep their players fit and active during a time of isolation.

Embleton says that while each player has been given an individual programme, they have to trust the squad to follow it.

First-team boss Ross Embleton believes the idea is ‘genius'(Getty Images)

“Ultimately there is an element of trust, but we’ve all downloaded the same app on our phones,” he said.

“Part of the process of the session they are given by the fitness coach every day is for them to update our WhatsApp group with the work out they’ve done.

“That calculates the distance they’ve run, the time they’ve worked for and that sort of thing.”