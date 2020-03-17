🔥Leyton Orient FIFA 20 UltimateQuaranteam draw LIVE! 128 football teams in tournament amid coronavirus shutdown🔥

The time has come. Yes, Leyton Orient will reveal the first-round draw for their 128-team Fifa 20 UltimateQuaranteam tournament with football in lockdown due to coronavirus.

Orient’s Twitter plea for teams to join in with a bit of fun has been met with a stunning response, with clubs from all around the world seeing the tournament quickly grow from an initial 64 sides to a mammoth 128-team tournament.

With #UltimateQuaranTeam set to be trending on Twitter this evening, the likes of Manchester City, Ajax, West Ham, Orlando City and Grimsby Town will discover their virtual fate.

Sixteen different countries are represented, with the only provision that teams must represent themselves – and the tournament will help to raise money for EFL clubs suffering amid the shutdown, charity MIND, and the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser by WHO.

With a mixture of fans and footballers set to take part, you can follow the draw as it happens at 8pm GMT.

2020-03-17T19: 24: 06.193Z

Which teams are in the draw?Here’s a look at the 128 clubs courtesy of a fancy graphic from Orient…

2020-03-17T19: 20: 09.066Z

So, this is actually happening… welcome to our LIVE coverage of Leyton Orient’s #UltimateQuaranteam Fifa 20 draw!

