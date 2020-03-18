🔥Leyton Orient FIFA 20 Ultimate QuaranTeam: Latest betting odds for 128-team eSports tournament🔥

As football matches are cancelled and leagues suspended all around the world due to the coronavirus, fans can take solace from the fact that eSports will carry on as normal.

And one of the biggest events to emerge was Leyton Orient’s superb idea to host a worldwide 128-team Fifa 20 tournament, with teams from Australia, South Africa and the USA all joining in the fun.

The draw was announced on Tuesday evening via the O’s official Twitter account, with the League Two side facing a tough tie against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Other standout fixtures included Benfica being drawn against Swindon Town before the Portuguese giants pulled out of the tournament, with Ligue 1’s FC Nantes stepping in.

Walsall take on skilled AS Roma eSports team, while Wimbledon host West Ham in the only all-London clash of the tournament.

Battle: A total of 128 teams entered the competition, although Benfica and Nordsjaelland have since pulled out Photo: Leyton Orient/Twitter (https://twitter.com/leytonorientfc))

Now that the draw has been made, eSports fans have been laying their cash on the outright winner and according to Oddschecker, there have been a “flurry of bets” on Sheffield Wednesday, the 5/1 favourite.

But with a relatively straightforward first-round tie against Kortijk, Manchester City are just behind at 9/1 and have been backed to impress after entering the ePremier League last year.

Latest betting odds (via Oddschecker):

Sheffield Wednesday: 5/1

Roma: 6/1

Angers: 7/1

Manchester City: 9/1

Standard Liege: 11/1

Watford: 12/1

Ajax: 14/1

Mansfield Town: 14/1

Wolves: 17/1

Birmingham City: 18/1

Middlesbrough: 18/1

Aston Villa: 25/1

Sheffield United: 25/1

*Odds correct as of 18/03/2020