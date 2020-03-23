🔥Leyton Orient fans donate £20,000 to help club survive during coronavirus pandemic🔥

Leyton Orient have received a whopping £20,000 donation from their Supporters’ Club to aid their cash flow problems during the coronavirus pandemic.

With lower league clubs at serious risk of financial ruin without regular income from gate receipts, the Football League and National League have called on the government for financial support.

While they are likely to receive state support, there is no knowing how long the wait will be and – as they have done in the past – the O’s Supporters’ Club have stepped in to help.

“At this difficult time the Supporters’ Club are pleased to be able to make a further donation of £20,000 to the O’s to help cashflow within the club,” said Supporters’ Club chairman, David Dodd.

“It follows a donation of £6,000 in December and one of £25,000 last August and upholds the long tradition of positive interaction by LOSC with the O’s. I should like to thank our club members for their loyal support in enabling the club to make these donations and to our committee for their ongoing hard work at LOSC.”

Orient chief executive, Danny Macklin said: “Even at this difficult time for everyone across the country and world, the Leyton Orient Supporters Club’s very kind gesture will help aid the Club’s cash flow and requirements during this challenging period.

“The support from David, his hard-working volunteers and of course the scores of fans using the Supporters’ Club cannot be applauded enough.”