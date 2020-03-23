🔥Leyton Orient close in on £55k following first round of Ultimate Quaranteam Fifa tournament🔥

Leyton Orient have raised almost £55,000 even before the conclusion of the first round of their Ultimate Quaranteam Fifa tournament.

The media team of the League Two side created the 128-team tournament – made up of professional clubs from across the globe – in order to fill the football void during the coronavirus pandemic, and quickly looked to raise funds for a good cause while doing so.

Orient’s fundraising page shows they are already more than halfway to their target of £100,000, with the money raised set to go struggling EFL clubs and charity.

Three quarters of the funds raised will be distributed to Football League clubs facing “massive financial struggles”, while the remaining 25 per cent will be spilt between the mental health charity Mind and the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser.

The first round of fixtures for the Fifa 20 tournament were played out on Sunday, with the O’s goalkeeper Sam Sargent losing 6-3 to Lokomotiv Moscow.

A number of professional players are taking part in the tournament, with Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend taking on Reading defender Tom McIntyre in their first round match on Monday night.

To donate to Orient’s cause, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ultimatequaranteam.