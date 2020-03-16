🔥Leyton Orient aim trophy dig at Tottenham over UltimateQuaranTeam FIFA tournament🔥

We all know all about Tottenham’s trophy drought, which stretches back to 2008, when Jonathan Woodgate’s extra-time goal clinched a League Cup final win over Chelsea.

Back then, George Brown was still prime minister, Duffy was top of the charts and Ronaldinho and Wayne Rooney were on the cover of the FIFA video game.

Now, with the sporting world in lockdown because of the global coronavirus outbreak, a giant tournament played out on the world’s favourite football computer game might represent Spurs’ best chance of landing some silverware.

That is at least according to the cheeky jibe aimed their way by fellow London club Leyton Orient.

Orient are hoping to fill the void left by the suspension of all EFL and Premier League football by hosting a 64-team FIFA competition between professional clubs, cleverly named #UltimateQuaranTeam.

More than 60 teams have signed up to join the tournament, which will be played out by representatives from each club varying from fans to footballers and Esports professionals.

And with spaces running out, Orient tweeted Spurs in an attempt to goad them into adding their name to the line-up.

“@SpursOfficial, this is a realistic shot at some silverware for you lot,” they wrote.