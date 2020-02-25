🔥Leyton incident: Woman, 35, 'stabbed to death' in east London as man arrested on suspicion of murder🔥

A woman has died after being stabbed to death in east London.

Police were called to the address in Magnolia Close, Leyton, after concerns were raised about its occupants.

At the scene, a 35-year-old woman was found with what police believe were stab wounds.

The London Ambulance Service and medics from London’s Air Ambulance attended but despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, aged 54, who was also inside the property, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

