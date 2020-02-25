leyton-incident:-woman,-35,-&apos;stabbed-to-death&apos;-in-east-london-as-man-arrested-on-suspicion-of-murder

🔥Leyton incident: Woman, 35, 'stabbed to death' in east London as man arrested on suspicion of murder🔥

News
John koli0

A woman has died after being stabbed to death in east London. 

Police were called to the address in Magnolia Close, Leyton, after concerns were raised about its occupants.

At the scene, a 35-year-old woman was found with what police believe were stab wounds.

The London Ambulance Service and medics from London’s Air Ambulance attended but despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, aged 54, who was also inside the property, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

More follows…

Related Posts

priti-patel-says-it-is-&apos;right&apos;-workers-should-speak-english-before-moving-to-uk

🔥Priti Patel says it is 'right' workers should speak English before moving to UK🔥

John koli
london-house-prices-rising-at-fastest-pace-in-more-than-two-years

🔥London house prices rising at fastest pace in more than two years🔥

John koli
columbia-man-charged-in-death-of-chinese-wife-despite-no-body

🔥Columbia man charged in death of Chinese wife despite no body🔥

syed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *