A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in south east London.

The man was found injured on Friendly Street, Lewisham, at 11.53pm on Saturday.

Police believe the stabbing took place on New Cross Road, which is more than half-a-mile away.Â

The victim remains in hospital in a critical condition, they added.Â

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 8342/14mar.Â