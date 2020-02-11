🔥Lewisham and Croydon named London Boroughs of Culture🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

London’s Borough of Culture is heading south of the river with Lewisham and Croydon becoming the next two areas to win the title.

They will both get around £1.35 million to deliver year-long programmes of activity.

Among the planned projects for Lewisham, which will take the title next year, is a tribute to The Rock Against Racism movement which saw bands like The Clash protesting against the rise of the far right in the 1970s after a National Front march through the borough.

Croydon will be the 2023 Borough of Culture and is planning a music festival and a recycling fashion show.

Waltham Forest, which was the first borough of culture, held more than 1,000 events before Brent took over the title this year.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Culture has the power to bring communities together and transform young people’s lives, and I’m very proud of the impact our programme has already had in Waltham Forest and Brent.

“Lewisham and Croydon have set out bold and exciting plans that will use culture to deliver real change in their boroughs, and I’m already looking forward to seeing their plans come to life.”