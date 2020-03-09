🔥Lewis Hamilton's rivals finally have the cars to stop the F1 world champion in his tracks🔥

If Lewis Hamilton ends the season victorious under the Abu Dhabi night sky on Sunday, his tally of grand prix wins in 2019 will be more than the other 19 drivers on the grid combined.

Going into the final weekend 73 points clear of Valtteri Bottas, his closest challenger and team-mate, Hamilton has been enjoying something of an elongated victory parade since wrapping up the title at the US Grand Prix nearly a month ago.

For the 34-year-old, next season is all about matching the record seven world titles of Michael Schumacher and, having won five of the past six, it would take a brave man to bet against the Brit.

With that record dangling in front of him, the motivation appears as strong as ever for the Mercedes driver.

In Abu Dhabi, he said: “There’s always room to improve and we’ve not been perfect all year.

Lewis Hamilton continues celebration after sixth World Championship

“We’ve not won every single race and there are areas we can definitely round up and do better.”

But there are indications things could be changing for 2020, for one Hamilton has won just two of the past eight races, with four other drivers — Bottas, Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc — winning in that period of time.

Abu Dhabi will decide which driver is the best-placed also ran to the Mercedes pair and Verstappen, with three wins, currently holds that position.

The Red Bull driver’s good form led former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone to say: “I’m not sure Max isn’t the best guy around at the moment, Lewis included”. While Hamilton’s former team-mate Jenson Button suggested Verstappen was the quickest driver ever.

The key aspect, though, is that the 22-year-old finally has a power unit to be competitive and the good news for him is Honda have agreed a one-year extension to their engine supply contract with Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton will come under more pressure when he tries to win a record-equalling seventh title next year (AFP via Getty Images)

The Dutchman’s team-mate, Alex Albon, said of the engine match-ups: “Ferrari still has an advantage, but we are on a par with Mercedes. Honda is making serious progress.”

And Verstappen believes for the first time he will have a car that is a genuine title contender. He said: “Yes, I think we do looking at the plans for next year. We want to fight for the title.”

There is the challenge from within Hamilton’s own team in Bottas, too, who believes he has the secret to beat Hamilton next year. But in three seasons he has not come close, although with four wins, this has been his best campaign, all achieved while, as it transpired this week, his marriage was breaking down.

And then there is Ferrari. The clash between Vettel and Leclerc in Brazil — who collided while disputing fourth place — was the talking point of the Interlagos paddock and remained the case in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Ferrari claim the situation has been managed, but 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg said: “It’s going to be explosive inside Ferrari, so insane, so hard to manage. A whole one more season to go like that? I wish them all the best.”

How that plays out and whether a team No1 comes to the fore next season at the Prancing Horse could be key in deciding the championship.

Button envisages 2020 being the start of the shift from the old hands to the young guard.

He said: “I love that. You’ve got Max with natural ability second to none and you’ve got Charles who has been on the top of his game straight away.

“They finally look like they’ve got teams and cars capable of fighting for the championships. But Lewis will relish that. I’ve genuinely no idea how next season will play out.”