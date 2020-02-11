🔥Lewis Hamilton's net worth: The F1 driver's estimated earnings ahead of new contract signing🔥

Mercedes are ready to make Lewis Hamilton the wealthiest Formula One driver in history in an effort to keep the six-time world champion.

Reports today suggest the Brit could be in line to earn a staggering £60million-a-season if he signs his new contract rumoured to be worth as a much as £180m.

Hamilton has just 12 months left on his current deal and has been linked with a move to Ferrari in 2021, but Mercedes box Toto Wolff has insisted that keeping him was the ‘obvious pairing going forward’.

With Hamilton’s current contract still worth an eye-watering £40m-a-season, we take a look at how much the F1 star is worth.

What is Lewis Hamilton’s net worth?

Various sources have the superstar driver’s vast wealth at around £187-£194 million.

According to Spears magazine, Hamilton’s net worth it thought to be £194 million while 2019’s Sunday Times Rich list estimated his wealth at closer to £194 million.

In Pictures | Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton has amassed this staggering fortune thanks to his near unprecedented success on the track, which has seen him come close to beating Michal Shumacher’s record of seven championship wins.

His current contract at Mercedes is worth more than £100million, earning him around £40million a year and making him the best paid driver currently in F1 and in the history of the sport.

According to Forbes, his total career earnings so far are close to £400million, thanks to his total salary and payments in bonuses.

Hamilton also earns extra income through sponsorships and his clothing line with Tommy Hilfiger. The star has sponsorship deals with brands such as Puma, L’Oreal, Bose, Epson, Monster Energy and Union Bank of Switzerland, totalling more than £100million in all.

All of this combines to make Hamilton one of the highest paid athletes in the world, with the driver fond of splashing the cash on luxuries such as a £5million yacht, £1million Ferrari and £15million private jet.