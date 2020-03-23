🔥Lewis Hamilton says ignoring coronavirus social-distancing advice is 'irresponsible and selfish'🔥

Lewis Hamilton has called on people to self-isolate and stop being selfish in a bid to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking to fans using Instagram stories, the defending Formula One world champion wrote: “I’m so sad to hear about the amount of deaths happening around the world.

“I know most of us are limited with the knowledge of why and how this has happened. There is nothing we can do about it either way except try to isolate ourselves, stop ourselves from catching it and spreading it.

“There are people out there still going to clubs and bars and large gatherings which I feel is totally irresponsible and selfish.

“I’m praying for my family’s safety each day but I’m also praying for you out there.

“I’m praying for those working at the local stores, deliverers, doctors and nurses who put their own health at risk to help others and keep the countries running. These are the heroes. Please stay safe, people.”

The F1 season is on hold because of Covid-19, with the opening race, the Australian Grand Prix, scrapped just days before the campaign was due to start and all racing delayed until June.

When the sport resumes, Hamilton and his Mercedes team are once again favourites to win the drivers’ and constructors’ crowns in 2020.

In the meantime, the 35-year-old said he was using the break to assess his own life and called on others to follow suit.

“Hopefully through this, people will realise even more how health is priceless, how you treat yourself and what you put in your body is so important and also hygiene,” he said.

“We take this life for granted. I hope we don’t moving forwards.”