🔥Lewis Hamilton out of Ferrari frame as they plan to stick with Sebastian Vettel in 2021🔥

Ferrari have dampened their interest in Lewis Hamilton by insisting Sebastian Vettel is their first-choice driver for the 2021 season.

With Charles Leclerc already signed to Ferrari until 2024, there was conjecture Vettel could leave when his own contract expires at the end of this season, and Ferrari have already held talks with Hamilton.

But following the launch of Ferrari’s car for the 2020 season, team principal Mattia Binotto downplayed the prospect of a cross-grid switch for six-time world champion.

“I think Seb is our first choice at the moment,” said Binotto. “And obviously it’s something we are discussing with him and we will continue discussing. But he’s certainly our first option, our preference at the moment.”

This week Mercedes expressed their confidence in Hamilton staying at a team where he has dominated the sport, with a contract worth as much as £180million over the course of three seasons potentially being tabled to keep him after the end of this season.

Vettel, who had been tipped to walk away from Formula One, remained vague on his plans beyond 2020. He said: “At some point you obviously have to sort out what’s going on in the future. But I think we’ll have enough time to do so.”

Binotto, similarly, said he was in no rush to open contract negotiations with the four-time world champion, adding that it, “will take the time that is needed”.

Meanwhile, Binotto insisted there will be no No1 at Ferrari when the new season gets under way in Australia next month after a fractious campaign in which Vettel and Leclerc clashed on track.

In Pictures | Ferrari unveil SF1000 car for F1 2020 season

“Charles has got a year’s experience with us,” he said. “They will be on the same level, they can both fight to be ahead. So, let them race.”

Prior to last season, Binotto had hinted that Vettel was No1, a position the 32-year-old German denied at yesterday’s launch.

Vettel, who won four titles between 2010-13, said: “It doesn’t change anything. Starting on equal terms, we were last year, we are this year as well.”