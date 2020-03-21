🔥Lewis Hamilton confirms period of self-isolation after meeting with Idris Elba🔥

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed he entered a period of self-isolation following news Idris Elba contracted coronavirus.

The Formula One world champion was due to race in last Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix before it was cancelled two days before the scheduled race, and has since isolated himself following a recent meeting with actor Elba.

“I wanted to let you know that I;’m doing well, feeling healthy and working out twice a day,” he told fans in a message on Twitter.

“I have zero symptoms and it’s now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris.”

