Lewis Hamilton has slammed the decision to press ahead with the Australian Grand Prix as “shocking”.

The 2020 Formula One season begins at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne over the coming days amid the coronavirus outbreak that has now been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Sporting authorities across the globe are taking action in an attempt to help slow the spread of the virus, with the NBA suspending all matches after Wednesday night until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive.

A number of other events have either been cancelled or postponed, including all sport in Italy and Wednesday’s Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Arsenal, while several Champions League and Europa League matches have been moved behind closed doors.

Formula One have postponed the Chinese Grand Prix scheduled for April, while the second race of the season in Bahrain will take place without fans. The Vietnam Grand Prix on April 5 is also subject to growing doubt.

However, the season-opening race weekend in Melbourne – which 300,000 people attended last year, according to organisers’ estimates – is currently scheduled to go ahead as planned, much to the bemusement of six-time world champion Hamilton.

“I am really very, very surprised we are here,” the Briton told reporters on Thursday, a day before the first free practice sessions begin.

“It is great we have races but for me it is shocking that we are all sitting in this room. There are so many fans already here today.

“It seems like the rest of the world is reacting, probably a little bit late.

“But already this morning we’ve seen (US President Donald) Trump shutting down the borders from Europe … we’re seeing the NBA has been suspended yet Formula One continues to go on.”

On Thursday, one team member from McLaren and two staff members from Haas went into self-isolation after being tested for coronavirus, with the outcome of those tests yet to be confirmed.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner confirmed on Thursday that two more team members had since been placed in self-isolation following tests, with the results expected later this afternoon.

However, Hamilton appeared sceptical that they would come out before the race.

“I heard the results are not going to come back for five days or something,” he said. “Coincidence?

“Cash is king…. I don’t feel like I should shy away from my opinion.

“Really for the fans, I really, really hope they can take precautions. I was walking through and seeing everything going ahead like it’s a normal day. And I don’t think it really is.”

