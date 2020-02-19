🔥Lewis Capaldi's first ever Brit Awards speech muted after star drops f-bomb🔥

Lewis Capaldi has won Best New Artist at the 2020 Brit Awards – but the Scottish singer found his brief and blunt awards speech muted after he dropped an f-bomb.

Capaldi carried his drink on stage to accept the award, which he did so by simply saying: “Thank you very f****** much.”

But the entirety of his speech was muted for fans watching on television due to his use of the expletive.

Many viewers took to Twitter to celebrate Capaldi’s win, joking that his speech was “inspiring.”

“I feel like I’m a better person now,” wrote one user.

“Lewis Capaldi downing a bottle of Red Stripe live on stage and getting his entire acceptance speech for Best New Artist muted is exactly what I needed to see,” wrote another.

Capaldi is nominated for a further three awards tonight: Best Male Solo Artist, Song of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year.

He earlier peformed his song Someone You Loved after Jack Whitehall paid tribute to the late Caroline Flack in his opening speech.

