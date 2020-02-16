🔥Lewis Capaldi stuns crowds in London with surprise pop-up gig🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Lewis Capaldi shocked diners in London when he performed a surprise live gig featuring his biggest hits.

The Scottish singer-songwriter captivated onlookers as he rocked up for an unannounced concert at Seven Dials Market in Covent Garden on Saturday.

The chart-topping music star, 23, was accompanied by his keyboard player for the 30-minute set, during which he played songs including Bruises and his recent number one single Before You Go.

Capaldi’s impromptu gig ended with a finale of his breakthrough single Someone You Loved as more than 500 diners and shoppers sang the chorus back to him.

The concert was announced minutes before he appeared on the market hall’s balcony.

Speaking before the concert, Capaldi said that he would be OK if nobody stopped to watch his show.

He joked: “I’m used to loneliness, rejection, sadness and isolation so it should be totally fine.

“It’ll be like my 10th birthday party all over again, no-one turned up!”

Following Capaldi’s debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent topping the charts last year, the ballad-singing crooner has seen his star rise in the UK and across the world.

He is nominated for four Brit Awards, including male solo artist and album of the year.

Capaldi’s surprise gig was filmed on the new Samsung Galaxy S20 and livestreamed to the large screen at Piccadilly Circus in a half hour-long takeover to celebrate the launch of the new phone range.

The story of the concert will be told in a three-part television advert that will air during ITV’s coverage of the Brits on Tuesday.