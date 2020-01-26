🔥Lewis Capaldi is worried about going on tour with Niall Horan because Niall is ‘a lot better’ at drinking🔥

Lewis Capaldi is touring the US with Niall Horan, but he’s already predicting he’s going to be ‘a lot more’ hungover than the One Direction star on stage.

The Someone You Loved hit-maker is joining Niall as a special guest on Niall’s Nice To Meet Ya tour that kicks off in Nashville in April.

The pair are good friends and Lewis has said that he’s slightly worried about hitting the road with Niall because, well, Niall drinks him under the table.

Speaking to People, Lewis said: ‘It’s going to be such a laugh, and I think that’s the best thing about it.

‘I’m a little worried about the nights out on tour because Niall can drink. He’s a lot better than I am.’

‘I think I’m going to be a lot more hungover than he is on stage,’ Lewis, who’s ex Paige is currently on the winter series of Love Island, joked. ‘It’s going to be good fun.’

Sounds it, room for one more boys?

Before going on tour, Lewis will be trying his luck at the Grammys, as he’s been nominated this year in the Best Song category for his track Someone You Loved.

He’s up against the likes of Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga and recently likened his Grammy nod to feeling, err, bloated on chicken parm.

Describing how he feels about being nominated for the first time ever, Lewis said: ‘You know what? If I could describe it. It’s like…imagine, right, eating a whole chicken parm. Imagine eating a whole chicken parmesan. Lying down. What’s on your TV? Game of Thrones before it was finished.

‘You’re lying there. You’re belly’s bloated. The TV’s on. And you’re thinking, “you know what? This is the life. You’re not thinking about going to the bathroom later, which will not be pretty after the chicken parm.

‘But you’re lying there and thinking, “You know what, this is it”. And that’s how I feel.

‘I feel like a big bloated boy watching Game Of Thrones. But bloated with love! Not chicken parm. You know what I’m saying?’

Niall’s response? ‘Help. I’m touring with that fella.’





