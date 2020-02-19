🔥Lewis Capaldi hits back after being criticised for collecting Brit Award with Buckfast in hand🔥

Lewis Capaldi has hit back after being criticised for bringing an alcoholic drink on stage with him at the 2020 Brit Awards.

When Capaldi accepted the award for Song of the Year for his hit single Someone You Loved, he had a bottle of Buckfast, the infamous Scottish tonic wine, in hand as he gave his speech.

A Twitter user criticised the move, posting a photo of Capaldi with the caption: “We have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol in Scotland. This doesn’t help”.

Capaldi responded to the post with a sarcastic quip, writing: “Imagine having a drink on my first night off in months after winning two Brit awards, can you believe it?!”

Capaldi’s fans replied in support of the singer-songwriter, with one writing: “Your speech was the best part of the whole award show”.

Another said: “Imagine someone slating a 23 year old for having a drink at an event where EVERYONE was drinking.”

The Brit Awards 2020: Show Winning Moments – In pictures

Capaldi was the only artist at the Brit Awards to take home multiple awards, winning Best New Artist along with the Song of the Year trophy.

His acceptance speech for the latter category had the crowd in stitches as he corrected rumours that Someone You Loved is about his ex girlfriend, Love Island star Paige Turley.

“It was actually about my grandmother who sadly passed away a few years ago,” he said.

“I hope to god that ITV don’t contact [my grandmother] to be on a reality dating TV show.”

His speech for Best New Artist had been muted entirely for audiences watching on television, as Capaldi had simply said: “Thank you very f****** much.”

The singer is following up his Brits success with his biggest-ever headline show at the O2 in London on October 2.