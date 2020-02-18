🔥Lewis Capaldi gets his Brit Awards evening off to a typically goofy start🔥

Lewis Capaldi turned up to the 2020 Brit Awards in a typically hilarious fashion, throwing his best awkard poses at photographers as he arrived on the red carpet.

The 23-year-old Scottish singer-songwriter pulled peace signs, threw his arms up and flipped the bird at cameras as he arrived alongside stars such as Lizzo and Billie Eilish.

Capaldi is nominated for four awards tonight; Best Male Solo Artist, Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year.

He will compete for album of the year for his debut record Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, alongside Dave (Psychodrama), Harry Styles (Fine Line), Stormzy (Heavy is the Head) and Michael Kiwanuka (Kiwanuka).

Capaldi will also be performing at tonight’s ceremony, joining an all-star line-up that includes Harry Styles, Stormzy and Mabel.

The star’s unapologetic red carpet poses follow his hilarious appearance at last month’s Grammy Awards.

Capaldi delighted fans with his social media updates throughout the night, sharing a photo of himself on the toilet at the ceremony and posting about the moment he was mistaken for a seat filler.

“A lady at the grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom.” he shared.

Capaldi was nominated for Song of the Year for his trademark hit Someone You Loved.

