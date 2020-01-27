🔥Lewis Capaldi fans can’t deal with his ‘devastated look’ as Billie Eilish wins song of the year Grammy🔥

Lewis Capaldi looked a little disappointed when he lost out on a Grammy Award to Billie Eilish and fans are devastated for him.

The 23-year-old was nominated for song of the year with his unstoppable ballad Someone You Loved which, let’s face it, has been one of the biggest tracks of the past year.

But Lewis lost out on the coveted Grammy to young newcomer Billie Eilish, who scooped the win with her equally massive hit Bad Guy.

As Billie celebrated the moment with her brother Finneas O’Connell and friends, the camera then panned to Lewis who clapped for his competitor but couldn’t hide the apparent disappointment from his face.

‘You looked so sad on the Grammys hope you’re ok,’ one concerned fan tweeted.

‘Lewis Capaldi looks so disappointed,’ one stated, while another weighed in: ‘Why did @LewisCapaldi look so devastated?!? He’s still amazing!!!’

One pretty devastated follower said: ‘R u ok my luv? u looked so sad and it made me sad.’

And another admitted: ‘I’m high key annoyed for @LewisCapaldi that’s a whole snub.’

It was the second award Billie, 18, had won on the night after also taking home best engineered album (non classical) for her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

During her acceptance speech, Billie acknowledged her rivals in the song of the year category and said: ‘So many other songs deserved this. I never thought this would happen in my whole life.

‘I feel like I joke around a lot and I never take anything seriously, but I openly want to say that I’m grateful and honoured to be here.’

Billie has shared the Grammys glory with her brother Finneas who became the youngest person to win producer of the year (non classical) award at the age of 22.

Earlier in the night, Billie had delivered a touching performance of When The Party’s Over.

The Grammys 2020 are taking place at the Staples Center with Alicia Keys as host.





