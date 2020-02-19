🔥Lewis Capaldi denies Someone You Loved is about ex Paige Turley in Brit Awards acceptance speech🔥

After winning a Brit Award for Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi addrssed the fact some people think the song is about his ex-girlfriend, current Love Island contestant Paige Turley.

Capaldi and Turley previously dated for a year and fans had speculated over whether his major hit was penned in honour of the Love Island star.

But in his acceptance speech, Capaldi clarified: “A lot of people think it is about my ex-girlfriend who you can now see every night on Love Island.

“It was actually about my grandmother who sadly passed away a few years ago.”

He added: “Thank you so much, this has been the best year of my life.”

Capaldi proceeded to end the speech in humorous fashion, saying: “I hope to god that ITV don’t contact (my grandmother) to be on a reality dating TV show”.

He thanked his mother and father for “making love,” before thanking his grandmother for: “dying? Sorry! I’ll see you later.”

He took a bottle of Buckfast, a powerful alcoholic beverage popular in his home town of Glasgow, with him to the podium.

Capaldi initially revealed Someone You Loved is about his grandmother in an interview with The Times last week.

Turley previously said her relationship with Capaldi “ended really amicably” and that the two were “still pals.”

Turley starred on Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 at the age of 14.

Additional reporting by Press Association.