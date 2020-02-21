🔥Lewis Capaldi claims his London shows at the O2 sold out in 'one second'🔥

Going Out in London Discover

He was the big winner at this year’s Brit Awards, and now Lewis Capaldi has said that tickets for his largest ever shows sold out in just “one second”.

The singer-songwriter announced two dates at the O2 earlier this week, and tickets were snapped almost instantly after going on sale this morning.

Capaldi will perform at the venue on October 2 and October 4, marking his biggest headline show to date.

“We just sold out 2 nights at the O2 Arena in London in 1 second,” he wrote on Twitter. “20,000 of us each night f***. I have no words. Thank you all so much x”

Capaldi is providing a LIVELINE service with each ticket, meaning fans with anxiety or emotional difficulties can contact a dedicated email address and meet with team members at each venue.

The news comes after Capaldi scooped Song of the Year and Best New Artist at the Brit Awards. He was also criticised for collecting an award with a bottle of Buckfast in his hand.

The singer also recently surprised diners in London with a performance at Seven Dials Market in Covent Garden.

For more information, head here.

Lewis Capaldi at the 2020 Brit Awards