🔥Lewis Capaldi at Wembley: Tickets, setlist, support acts and more as the Scot comes to London🔥

Lewis Capaldi is Wembley-bound.

The Scottish star, who went astronomical in 2019 with the worldwide success of his single Someone You Loved, is coming to north-west London for two suitably massive arena gigs.

The concerts will be his biggest ever UK shows — and although tickets have pretty much all been snapped up, there are still a couple left. More details on that below.

In the lead up to the shows, we’ve gathered all the info you need, from a possible setlist to which artists will be the support acts.

When is Lewis Capaldi playing Wembley?

He is set to play two gigs at the venue, on Thursday March 12 and Friday March 13.

Are there any tickets left?

Very few — standing is sold out for both nights, and only a handful of seating tickets remain. Grab them quickly if you’re still keen to go.

Which songs will be on the setlist?

With only one full-length album to his name, Capaldi doesn’t have the biggest of back catalogues to dip into for this live shows — in fact, gigs on this tour so far have only been around 12-songs long.

Unsurprisingly, he usually closes with his megahit Someone You Loved, and gives an airing to his other most successful track, Before You Go.

Check out our predicted setlist below for an idea of what’s in store at Wembley:

Grace

Forever

Don’t Get Me Wrong

Maybe

One

Hold Me While You Wait

Headspace

Bruises

Hollywood

Fade

Before You Go

Someone You Loved

Who are the support acts?

There will be two other artists performing on the night. Alec Benjamin is a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Arizona, who specialises in melancholy pop ballads — his best known track so far is Let Me Down Slowly, which has over 500 million Spotify streams.

Donna Missal is another artist from across the pond, with powerful soul vocals and a penchant for updating old-style R&B sounds with a modern twist.

Check out the songs below for a taste of their styles:

How should I travel to Wembley Arena?

The arena is well-served by public transport, and big events are always marshalled smartly, meaning that you shouldn’t be held up for too long if you travel this way.

The nearest Tube station is Wembley Park, on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines. It’s about an eight-minute walk from the venue. Alternatively, Wembley Central, on the Bakerloo line, is a 20-minute walk away.

Otherwise, Chiltern Railways runs a service approximately every 30 minutes from Marylebone to Wembley Stadium station, which is about an eight-minute walk from the arena.

Several bus routes also serve the local area: 79, 83, 92, 182 and 224.

If you’re driving to the concert, there are more than 3,000 official parking spaces that can be pre-booked. For more information on that, click here.