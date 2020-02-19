🔥Lewis Capaldi announces biggest ever headline show at the O2: How to get tickets for London date🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Lewis Capaldi has announced his biggest ever headline show, with a date at the O2 in London on October 2.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 11am on February 21. They can be bought here.

The show will mark the singer’s final show of the year, following a run of UK arena shows and two nights at the Wembley Arena in March.

Capaldi is providing a LIVELINE service with each ticket, meaning fans with anxiety or emotional difficulties can contact a dedicated email address and meet with team members at the O2.

The news comes after Capaldi scooped Song of the Year and Best New Artist at the Brit Awards last night.

The singer also recently surprised diners in London with a performance at Seven Dials Market in Covent Garden.

Lewis Capaldi at the 2020 Brit Awards