🔥Lewis Capaldi and Cara Delevingne earn nods on Forbes' Europe 30 Under 30 lists🔥

Forbes revealed its European 30 under 30 lists today, which aim to celebrate talented individuals in industries spanning entertainment, finance, tech and more.

This year, a number of celebrities have made the cut with musician Lewis Capaldi, model Cara Delevingne, Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa and more celebrated as a bold new generation of game-changers.

Capaldi was included on the Entertainment list, which curated a selection of actors and musicians hailed “the next generation of talent.”

Other artists to place included Olly Alexander of Years and Years and Celeste Waite, while actors such as Naomi Ackie, Gatwa and George MacKay of 1917 also were recognised.

The Witcher’s Freya Allen is the youngest on the list at 18 years old, while stage actor Sheila Atim is the oldest at 29.

Delevingne placed on the Arts & Culture list rather than the Entertainment one, despite her acting roles in projects such as Paper Town and Carnival Row.

Joining her was Victoria’s Secret angel Leomie Anderson (who also runs an athletic brand and lifestyle site called Lapp), poet Charly Cox and Manu Atelier co-founder Merve Manastir – a fashion brand which has been worn by the likes of Kate Middleton.

Both lists were judged by notable names including Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni as a judge for the Arts & Culture list. The full lists can be read here.

Previous names to feature on Forbes European 30 Under 30 lists include Dev Patel, Saoirse Ronan, Stormzy and Jacquemus designer Simon Porte. Last year, Daniel Radcliffe, Letitia Wright, Joe Alwyn and Jodie Comer featured.