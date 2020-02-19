🔥Lewis Burton shares smiling holiday photo of Caroline Flack🔥

Lewis Burton has shared a holiday photo of him and girlfriend Caroline Flack.

The model’s post came after an inquest into Flack’s death provisionally ruled that she died by suicide.

Ahead of the inquest, Flack’s family shared details of one of the final messages she sent them, in which she addressed the aftermath of her arrest on suspicion of assualting Burton in December.

“Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet,” she wrote. “And all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed.”

In the previously unreleased picture of the couple, Flack and Burton are both smiling for the cameras and he added a broken heart emoji to the Instagram Story snap.

(Instagram @mrlewisburton)

Burton previously paid tribut to Flack in a post shared shortly after her death, stating that his “heart is broken” and that he is “so lost for words.”

“My heart is broken we had something so special,” he wrote alongside a photo of him and Flack on the beach.

He added: “I know you felt safe with me.

“You always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time.”

He said he would “try [to] make [her] proud every day” and promised to “ask all the questions [she] wanted” and “get all the answers.”

Flack’s friends, family and fans have shared messages of condolences in the days since her death.

At Tuesday night’s Brit Awards, host Jack Whitehall paid tribute to Flack, calling her “one of the Brits family.”

“She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun,” he said. “She will be sorely missed.

“I think I speak for everyone here when I say our thoughts are with her friends and family.”

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact the Samaritans on 116123 (free) or email jo@samaritans.org