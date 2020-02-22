🔥Levante vs Real Madrid preview: LaLiga prediction, tickets, live stream, odds, team news, lineups🔥

Real Madrid will look to hold onto their place at the top of La Liga this weekend when they travel to Levante.

A point separates Los Blancos and their arch-rivals at the summit of Spanish football – with Barcelona in action earlier in the day at home to Eibar.

Date: Saturday 22 February

Venue: Estadi Ciutat de València

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT

In Pictures | Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo | 16-02-2020

Prediction: Levante 1-2 Real Madrid

Another win on the road for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Tickets

For the latest ticket information click here to visit Levante’s website.

How to watch Levante vs Real Madrid

TV channel: LaLiga TV, available with Premier Sports as part of its channel bundle on Sky TV, and Premier Sports 2.

Live stream: Premier Player OTT streaming service​. You can also follow all the action on our match blog with Ben Hayward.

Betting odds

Levante to win: 6/1

Real Madrid to win: 40/85

Draw: 9/2

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange. Click here for more odds.

Team news

Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrid’s squad to face Levante and there is still no place for Rodrygo either.

Eden Hazard is included again after making his long-awaited comeback in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Celta and the Belgian is one of only four forwards in the 19-man list.

In Pictures | Osasuna vs Real Madrid | 09/02/2020

Zidane could decide to rest left-back Ferland Mendy, with the French defender just one booking away from a ban which would see him suspended for next weekend’s Clasico at home to Barcelona.

Levante possible XI: Fernandez; Miramon, Vezo, Postigo, Tono; Melero, Vukcevic, Campana, Bardhi; Mayoral, Marti

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vazquez, Benzema, Hazard

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.