🔥Levante vs Real Madrid: LaLiga commentary stream, team news and latest score today🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LaLiga coverage of Levante vs Real Madrid LIVE.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are looking to return to the top of the table after Barcelona thrashed struggling Eibar 5-0 earlier today courtesy of four goals from Lionel Messi.

Los Blancos – who were held by Celta Vigo last weekend – now sit two points behind their fiercest rivals in second ahead of a trip to the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.

Opponents Levante are currently nestled in mid-table, seven points clear of any relegation danger.

With kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT, follow all the action and goals with Spanish football correspondent Ben Hayward…

Live Updates

Read more…

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-22T17:46:16.440Z

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE LaLiga coverage as Real Madrid take on Levante at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia!

Can’t see the Levante vs Real Madrid LIVE: LaLiga commentary stream, team news and latest score today blog? Click here to view the desktop version.

How to watch Levante vs Real Madrid

TV channel: LaLiga TV, available with Premier Sports as part of its channel bundle on Sky TV, and Premier Sports 2.

Live stream: Premier Player OTT streaming service​. You can also follow all the action on our match blog with Ben Hayward.

Team news

Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrid’s squad to face Levante and there is still no place for Rodrygo either.

Eden Hazard is included again after making his long-awaited comeback in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Celta and the Belgian is one of only four forwards in the 19-man list.

Zidane could decide to rest left-back Ferland Mendy, with the French defender just one booking away from a ban which would see him suspended for next weekend’s Clasico at home to Barcelona.

Levante possible XI: Fernandez; Miramon, Vezo, Postigo, Tono; Melero, Vukcevic, Campana, Bardhi; Mayoral, Marti

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vazquez, Benzema, Hazard

Prediction: Levante 1-2 Real Madrid

Another win on the road for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.