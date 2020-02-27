🔥Let’s not ‘short change’ funding for coronavirus response: U.S. Senate appropriations chair🔥

FILE PHOTO: Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) arrives for the resumption of the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, Republican Senator Richard Shelby, said on Wednesday Congress should provide the Trump administration with the funds it needs to combat coronavirus.

Congress, working with the administration, should “do everything we can to make sure they have the tools, the money, to do the job to prevent the spread as much as they can, and if it spreads to mitigate it,” Shelby said in an interview with Fox News Channel.

“Let’s do not short change … Let’s do not try to low-ball it and be penny wise and pound foolish,” he said.