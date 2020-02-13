🔥Let's celebrate the capital's fashion — it is a global superforce🔥

London Fashion Week begins this evening, bringing with it 60 catwalk shows and presentations, and an influx of style luminaries, who descend on our city biannually in search of the next big thing.

Having first fought my way in as a fresh-off-the-boat Scottish fashion student — who begged a fashion PR to exploit her honourable work ethic in exchange for a ticket to a show — I have been covering LFW for this newspaper for 14 years (28 seasons, at last count).

I have rarely felt more comfortable singing its praises — or, indeed, been more confident in its contribution to our great city — than I do now. What was once a low-budget event, with plenty of creative talent but no significant global impact, is now a lucrative platform for blockbuster brands, from Victoria Beckham and Burberry to Tommy Hilfiger.

But LFW is more than the sum of the names on its schedule. As the country struggles with economic uncertainty, and the global fashion industry faces up to its culpability in the climate crisis, it’s impossible not to feel a stirring of pride for this event. It has transformed from an overlooked understudy to an international power player which is leading the way with its future-facing approach.

There’s never been a more appropriate time to shout about our designers, with Brits among the world’s most lauded and in demand. Take Yorkshire-born Central Saint Martins alumnus Daniel Lee who, nearly two years into his role as Bottega Veneta’s creative director, has catapulted the Italian luxury label into a new age. Another fine example is the Scottish designer Christopher Kane, who has reclaimed full ownership of his brand from conglomerate Kering.

They say genuine creatives thrive in turbulent times, and this is certainly true in London now. Instead of wringing their hands and lamenting Britain’s departure from the EU, our designers are adapting their business models and supply chains, and creating visionary collections to boot. Roksanda, Jonathan Anderson and Richard Quinn are among the closely watched talents.

While its fashion equivalents in Milan, Paris and New York could be accused of resting on their laurels, London has never stood still. The result is a dynamic and progressive collective of designers and creatives who are duty-bound to move with the times, not resist them.

This agility means the impact of coronavirus, resulting in poor attendance from the event’s lucrative Asian audience, has already been minimised with increased digitalisation of key shows.

British fashion is something of a litmus industry, watched closely by those in other fields searching for inspiration for how to move forward. Undoubtedly, its innovative solutions are the reason businesses from sectors such as tech are falling over themselves to build associations with its leading figures.

This season, LFW leads the way on sustainability, with the British Fashion Council’s Positive Fashion initiative the big story. It covers everything from supporting better environmental practices to improving fashion’s contribution to the wider community. The plan manifests in an exhibition and events across the capital, as well as a number of awards given out over the next five days.

The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, in its third year, recognises a label with enviable sustainability standards which has brought value to its community. The inaugural Karl Lagerfeld Award is to be given to a designer who has focused on improving the traceability and transparency of their supply chain. There is more work to be done, not least around the topic of diversity. Still, efforts to overhaul the image of fashion as an exclusive world that’s in the ownership of the few are also being made, with a series of high-profile public events this weekend.

If you’re a cynic who writes LFW off as a traffic-halting vanity project full of the dreadful stereotypes you encountered in The Devil Wears Prada, I beg you to look beyond the circus of Instagram influencers. Consider the value of those who make the event what it is — from the pattern cutters beavering away in East End studios, to the steady-handed videographer responsible for streaming Victoria Beckham’s catwalk show to the world. They are the city’s creative life force, and the reason our art colleges are top on the hit lists of budding designers from across the globe.

An insight into fashion’s contribution to the UK economy may also change your mind. Without a doubt, LFW is worth more than the thousand-pound handbags that populate its front rows. Figures from 2019 confirm that Brits are buying more clothing — luxury and otherwise — than ever before, with consumer spending set to rise 25 per cent to £76 billion in the next five years.

Furthermore, the fashion industry directly contributes £32.3 billion to our GDP, bringing with it 890,000 jobs and many more employment opportunities within the UK’s broader creative economy. This includes everything from graphic design to marketing, and amounts to an estimated 3.12 million jobs, or one in 11 of all UK roles.

As a Londoner, there’s a high chance you play a part in this stylish workforce. Unquestionably you have a hand in British fashion’s successes — be that as a sustainably-minded shopper who is loyal to our fantastic charity shops; a catwalk enthusiast who looks to the high street to recreate trends; or one of the 400,000 visitors to the V&A’s Mary Quant exhibition. Fashion orbits us all.

Whether you care about the shows, the clothes, the art colleges and those working in the industry or not, fashion is London’s beating heart — and you are a crucial stitch in its rich tapestry.

Karen Dacre is fashion editor of the Evening Standard

