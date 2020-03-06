Let the sun shine later as daylight saving time back Sunday

In this Thursday, March 5, 2020, photo, antique clocks are displayed at the Electric Time Company, in Medfield, Massachusetts. Most Americans will lose an hour of sleep this weekend, but gain an hour of evening light for months ahead, as Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend. The time change officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. local time. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

In this Thursday, March 5, 2020 photo, workers carry a clock, created for a New York City client, onto the testing wall at the Electric Time Company, in Medfield, Massachusetts. Most Americans will lose an hour of sleep this weekend, but gain an hour of evening light for months ahead, as Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend. The time change officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. local time. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WASHINGTON — Like clockwork, daylight saving time strikes again this weekend.Watch for it at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States. Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities.With the annual change, sunlight will extend longer into the evening, but the shine will take longer to emerge in the morning.No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.Standard time returns Nov. 1.A poll last year by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time. But there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

