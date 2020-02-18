🔥Lesley Manville: 'Any woman can understand the revenge in The Visit'🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Lesley Manville says the greatest challenge of her new three-and-a-half hour play is not the acting but the running around backstage.

The actress is currently starring at the National Theatre in The Visit which is based on a play by Swiss dramatist Friedrich Dürrenmatt about the world’s richest woman offering her poverty-stricken hometown financial salvation but demanding a terrible price.

She said: “The play really is very long but most of the physical challenges are offstage because I go from scenes up in the flies over the stage to scenes where I have to come up in the drum, and there are five flights of stairs between them. We are not allowed to use the lift in the performance in case it breaks down, so it is quite exhausting.”

Manville, 63, plays Claire Zachanassian, who asks the townspeople to kill her former lover who jilted her after she became pregnant, and she said that idea of revenge was something “any woman today can understand”. “[Her revenge] is extreme but I think any woman recognises the kind of revenge she is seeking. The human emotions she is going through are pretty much the same as what any woman today can equate and understand.”

The play was adapted by American dramatist Tony Kushner, who wrote the Pulitzer Prize-winning Angels in America, and also stars The Matrix and Lord Of The Rings actor Hugo Weaving. Manville, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2018 for Phantom Thread, said the story neatly translated into current themes.

“Tony Kushner is arguably the most brilliant living American playwright and I guess he wants to make it very pertinent,” she told the Standard. “He puts political issues at the forefront of his plays, and this is a play about credit and debt and revenge and what price you put on a life. They are big issues, so it is great he has done it.”

She said her character’s wealth meant she “had great costumes”, but added: “You have a lot of instant status when you are playing the world’s richest woman, but I can’t quite make the link to it because I am still catching the bus.”

The Visit is at the National Theatre until May 13

