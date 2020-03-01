🔥Les Ferdinand: English football's only black technical director says he must be a success to open doors for others🔥

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand says he agrees with Ian Wright’s claim that he must be a success in order for more black professionals to be given boardroom roles in English football.

Ferdinand, who has been in the job since February 2015, is currently the only black technical director in English professional football.

Discussing the lack of BAME representation on the BBC’s Desert Island Discs programme earlier this month, former Arsenal man Wright said: “Les, being one of the few, has to be successful. If he doesn’t make a success of it, you’re not going to be able to get the next one through the door.”

“They’re interesting comments,” Ferdinand told Standard Sport. “I’ve just been on a talent ID course with the FA – I was in a room full of directors of football who had gone from one club to another, and I’m being told that if I’m not a success here I’m not going to get another opportunity.

“It doesn’t make much sense in this day and age but that’s probably the reality that Ian and others are seeing. Probably myself, as well, because I’m thinking, ‘If I leave here, where do I go? Who’s going to give me another opportunity?’

Les Ferdinand Photo: Getty Images

“So he’s probably right, and I know he’s talking about if I make a success of it, there’ll be a pathway for others.”

In an interview with Standard Sport earlier this year, Ferdinand revealed he had been racially abused by QPR fans while working in his current post.

The 53-year-old welcomes the idea of a Premier League players’ taskforce, put forward by Raheem Sterling, to lead the fight on racism in football from the front line, but insists the authorities must be prepared to act upon its recommendations if it is to make a significant difference.

“If it’s a taskforce that people are listening to, because let’s get this right, this kind of thing has been spoken about for a long time,” he added. “From the day I became a professional footballer we’ve been talking about this and we’re still here in 2020 talking about it.

“It all depends what this taskforce brings to the table and who’s going to be listening to them. It’s okay starting up these groups but it’s the people who really influence decision making.

England and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling Photo: Getty Images

“If you’re in an establishment and you’ve never been racially abused, don’t understand racism, then you do not know what to do about it.

“I try to understand it from that perspective as well, and not just be ‘oh, these people don’t know what they’re doing’ – they don’t. Because they’ve never been racially abused so they don’t know how to hand out the right punishments when these situations occur.”

While football still has a long way to go in tackling its racism problem, Ferdinand has seen first-hand the positive role the sport has played in raising awareness over men’s health issues.

The former England striker is once against supporting Prostate Cancer UK’s ‘Football to Amsterdam’ initiative, having taken part in the annual charity bike ride himself back in 2017.

“Getting out of what I’d call West Ham territory was quite difficult” he recalled. “A few comments coming out of vans. But once you got out into the countryside it was, apart from the weather quite a pleasant ride.

“I can’t remember how many riders there were, all sharing the same common goal. Of course, there were some people out there who thought it was the Tour de France but for the most part we all had a real good laugh and a good time.

“People realise that in the past this macho game of football has stopped people from coming forward. Now that people are coming forward it’s saving lives if it’s caught early enough.”

Les Ferdinand is supporting the Football to Amsterdam 2020 bike ride in aid of Prostate Cancer UK. For more information go to prostatecanceruk.org/amsterdam.