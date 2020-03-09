🔥Les Dennis inspires hilarious tweets after fan makes up story about meeting him🔥

Actor and presenter Les Dennis has inspired a trend of hilarious fake stories after a fan made up an encounter with him and posted about it online.

It all started when a Twitter user claimed he met Dennis, best-known for Family Fortunes, at the Brewers Fayre in Warrington, and said he was less than friendly.

“What a disappointment!!!!” they wrote. “Refused to have a picture with me and swore at my 2 year old son. #Disappointed.”

But Dennis dryly clapped back, writing: “No you didn’t. I am at home and have been all day.”

He then added the real kicker: “Don’t lie.”

Dennis’ swift shutdown has sparked hilarity online, with a number of Twitter users sharing increasingly outlandish fake stories about encounters with Dennis.

“I met Les Dennis once at a chip shop in Scarborough,” wrote one user. “I asked him to pass me the salt, he’d slyly unscrewed the top and ruined my fish and chip supper. I asked him to replace it so he flipped me the V sign called me a chubby chick and said he’d done me a favour, so rude”.

“Met Les Dennis in the Welsh valleys, shotgun in hand whilst he was hunting people for sport,” wrote another. “I remember him saying ‘Tell anyone what you have seen here today and i will eradicate your existence’.

Les Dennis on Coronation Street (ITV)

“He then shook my hand and signed an autograph,” the user continued. “Top bloke.”

A third shared: “I was living on the moon in 1969 when Les Dennis landed with his mates. He stole my child’s golf balls and didn’t even bring any chocolate. The tight bd.”

And they only got more outlandish. “Once met Les Dennis in a cove in Cornwall in 1974,” wrote another user. “He told me that he was an ancient sea rambler, washed up on the shore that morning. I asked him to sing me a sea shanty of his people and he told me to foff. Since then, I’ve never watched another episode of #familyfortunes.”

Twitter itself seemed to find the whole thing confusing, somehow categorising the Les Dennis trend as “food”.

But rest assured, Dennis fans: other users shared real-life encounters with the star, in which they confirmed he is “lovely.”

Dennis saw the humour in the situation, retweeting a few choice claims, including one that said he was behind the spread of coronavirus.

Dennis also wrote that the posts made him feel like Twitter can be a “great place”.

“All the I met Les Dennis posts are making me laugh out loud,” he wrote. “You’re all making me see that Twitter can be a great place despite the odd idiot. Thank you all.”