🔥Leroy Sane steps up Man City comeback vs Arsenal in U23s victory🔥

Leroy Sane handed Pep Guardiola a boost on Friday night as the Manchester City winger stepped up his comeback.

Sane, 24, has been out of action since August after suffering a serious knee injury during the Community Shield win against Liverpool.

The Germany international has been a big miss for City this season, but is on the comeback trail after appearing for the club’s under-23 side.

Sane, who returned to training last month, played his first match since suffering knee ligament damage as City’s Elite Development Squad faced Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in Premier League 2.

City won 4-2 with Sane playing in his preferred role on the left flank before being replaced by Liam Delap. Adrian Bernabe scored a brace for City with the visitors’ other goals coming from Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jayden Braaf.

Arsenal youngster Zak Swanson said of facing Sane: “I think to play against a player like that… he does it in the Premier League week-in week-out and he shows he’s one of the best players in the league.

“To play against him and test myself against him is the best thing to do and it’s how you get better and how you improve. If you play against the best players week-in, week-out that’s the best way to improve. Personally, I felt I did well tonight.”

Guardiola will be hoping that Sane, who was PFA Young Player of the Year in City’s 2017/18 Premier League-winning campaign, can boost City’s hopes of winning the Champions League as they stand on the verge of reaching the quarter-finals.

Sane’s long-term future remains unclear: the winger had been linked with a move to Bayern Munich before his knee injury, while his current deal expires in summer 2021.

Additional reporting by PA.