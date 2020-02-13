🔥Leopoldstadt review: Tom Stoppard's new masterwork is an early contender for play of the year🔥

Going Out in London Discover

No. Tickets

Aged 82, Tom Stoppard delivers a late masterwork with this story of a Viennese Jewish family from 1899 to 1955, teeming with humanity and history, and inspired by his own Jewish heritage. It is by turns wise, witty and devastatingly sad. Patrick Marber’s warm, emotionally nimble production draws us into what could be a daunting sprawl of characters and events.

Vienna in 1899 is a forcing ground of art, psychology and mathematics, and also of plans for a Jewish homeland. But Hermann Merz (Adrian Scarborough, never better), a businessman who has converted to his wife Gretl’s Catholic faith, is convinced that assimilation and social advancement are in reach for Jews formerly confined to the Leopoldstadt quarter. Gradually, he and his extended, intermarried family learn that this is not the case.

As is his wont, Stoppard imparts a vast amount of information laced with antic cleverness, even as the mood turns ominous. When the action moves to 1924, a lawyer interrupts a circumcision by idly asking for a cigar cutter, before unveiling loathsome nationalist beliefs. In the extended, bone-chilling act set just before Kristallnacht in 1938, there is no humour, just the steady ticking of a clock. A coda that takes place in 1955 surveys the horror of the Holocaust and the danger of forgetting.

There are no explicit modern parallels, but Stoppard makes acute points about the recurrence of ancient prejudices and the narrative of blame and betrayal. His questions about national or cultural identity are similarly pertinent.

It feels wrong to single out individual performances from an ensemble work like this, but Faye Castelow is a finely shaded Gretl alongside Scarborough’s Hermann. And Luke Thallon excels as both a cocksure Aryan officer and an escapee from the Holocaust shorn, as Stoppard was, of his heritage.

The presence of the author’s son Ed in the cast, playing a monomaniac mathematician, sets a nice seal on a work that is wide-ranging yet intensely personal. An early contender for play of the year, it’s not perfect: but how refreshing to see a show with too much, rather than too little, to say.

Booking to June 13

Buy tickets for Leopoldstadt with GO London

Latest theatre reviews

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets

Wyndham’s Theatre

WC2H 0DA