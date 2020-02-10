🔥Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre: First look at pictures of Tom Stoppard's new play in the West End🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The first production pictures for Tom Stoppard’s latest play Leopoldstadt have been released.

This is the playwright’s first play since The Hard Problem at the National Theatre in 2015 and explores the fate of a Jewish family in the early 20th century.

Opening at the Wyndham’s Theatre this week, Leopoldstadt begins in 1900 in the Jewish quarter of Vienna and follows the family through the coming decades of upheaval and loss.

It is inspired by Stoppard’s own personal history, having fled Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia with his parents as a child; all four of his grandparents died in concentration camps.

The production sees Stoppard reunite with director Patrick Marber, after the success of his acclaimed Travesties revival in 2016, and counts his own son Ed Stoppard among the cast.

Also appearing in the cast will be Sebastian Armesto, Jenna Augen, Rhys Bailey, Faye Castelow, Joe Coen, Felicity Davidson, Mark Edel-Hunt, Clara Francis, Ilan Galkoff, Caroline Gruber, Sam Hoare, Natalie Law, Avye Leventis Noof McEwan, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Jake Neads, Aaron Neil, Alexander Newland, Yasmin Paige, Adrian Scarborough, Sadie Shimmin, Griffin Stevens, Luke Thallon, Eleanor Wyld and Alexis Zegerman.

There are set designs by Richard Hudson, costumes by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting by Neil Austin, sound and original music by Adam Cork and movement by EJ Boyle.

Leopoldstadt runs until June 13 at the Wyndham’s Theatre

