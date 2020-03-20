🔥Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone is fostering the sweetest puppy during self-isolation🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Camila Morrone has self-isolation all figured out. The actress, who is also Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, shared a few Instagram posts to keep fans up to date on how she’s waiting out coronavirus at home.

Earlier in the week, Morrone shared a video of herself relaxing at home with a face mask on as she learned some guitar chords (practicing self-care and learning a new skill, check and check).

But the 22-year-old also wrote that she decided to foster a puppy, as it has been reported that shelters across the US are being forced to close because of the pandemic.

“Today I: fostered a puppy who needed a home (anyone who is able to do this, should!!), semi-learned new guitar chords off YouTube (I’m a beginner peeps), and did a face mask. And thissss here… is day 5 of quarantine my friends,” Morrone wrote on Monday.

And now, she’s brightened everyone’s self-isolation day with a closer look at the pup she’s taking care of, posting a black and white pic of herself snuggled up with her husky puppy.

“Fostering a puppy during this quarantine time has been the single best decision,” she wrote in the caption. “For all my friends showing interest in doing this, DO IT. You won’t regret it,” she continued, adding, “These sweet creatures need you so badly.”

Morrone tagged Hollywood Huskies in her post, which is a nonprofit dog rescue in Los Angeles that works to “save and find permanent homes for Siberian huskies, husky mixes, and occasional ‘honorary huskies’ (other breeds whose fate led them to be rescued by us).”

Morrone via her Instagram story (Instagram)

Morrone posted to her Instagram stories as well, sharing more pics of her pup that are so cute, they’ll have you immediately convinced to foster an animal of your own – or at least to visit the ASPCA site for other ways you can help.