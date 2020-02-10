🔥Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone cosy up as they attend the Oscars together🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Amid a flurry of major red carpet appearances (we’re looking at you, Billy Porter), actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, actress Camila Morrone, opted for a quieter entrance at the Oscars.

The notoriously private couple walked the red carpet separately, but were very much together once they were seated for the ceremony inside Hollywood’s Dolby Theater, marking their first public appearance during the 2020 awards show season.

DiCaprio, 45, was nominated for the best actor award for his performance in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and 22-year-old Morrone was there to show her support.

(ABC)

The two could be seen laughing together as the camera panned to them during Janelle Monáe’s opening performance (which required a bit of audience participation from DiCaprio).

Morrone, who appeared in the 2019 film, Mickey And The Bear, has been linked to DiCaprio since 2017. But despite the fact that they’ve been dating for several years now, the couple haven’t been spotted at many events together.

Even so, their relationship has still managed to be the subject of much speculation, thanks in large part to their age difference. While DiCaprio has kept quiet about comments regarding their age gap, Morrone recently addressed the topic in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in December 2019.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world – where people have large age gaps,” she said in the interview. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

Though she also acknowledged, “I probably would be curious about it too,” when it comes to her relationship, she noted that it was “Frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating.”